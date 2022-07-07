Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol to use mapping drones in crash investigations

NSP also working to increase recruitment efforts
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday that it has found a way to reduce crash response times by expanding its drone-mapping program.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and NSP Capt. John Bolduc said during a presentation Thursday morning that the goal of the program is to mitigate road closures while on the scene of a crash.

The process, known as “crash reconstruction,” relies on a digital 3D process called “photogrammetry” to digitally measure and map out the scene. The information is then relayed back to authorities to use in their investigations.

“For every minute they spend on that roadway, they are in jeopardy from secondary crashes, so time on-scene is very important,” Bolduc said. “The drone technology has assisted us with reducing that time on scene, which makes it ultimately safer for everyone involved in that event.”

Ricketts noted the drone program’s benefits to patrols, even beyond crash investigation.

“The Nebraska State Patrol has continuously innovated through the years, finding new and improved ways to protect the public,” he said. “The agency’s drone program is a great example. Whether helping to investigate vehicle crashes or fight wildfires, the drones have proven to be major assets. I commend the State Patrol for its creative use of technology to better serve Nebraskans.”

NSP also said that recruiting has been an issue, with only 19 active recruits in this year’s camp, despite 54 vacancies. The next camp begins in January; applications are open now.

