Parents credit blood donations for saving 7-year-old’s life following cancer diagnosis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the time when you donate blood you don’t know where it goes, or who it goes to, but Haylee Werth is one of those people.

The 7-year-old’s journey started in October 2020 when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“She woke up in the middle of the night with intense leg pain that ended up taking us into the ER,” Haylee’s mom Kayla Werth said, “They did some X-rays and ran blood tests and the blood test came back abnormal. We went straight to the children’s hospital so she started chemotherapy right away.”

One of Haylee’s treatments included blood transfusions. She’s just one of more than 5,000,000 people who need a blood transfusion any given year.

“If you have seen firsthand someone depend on blood to survive, it’s just a life-changing experience and it has such a lasting impact on you,” Werth explained.

That’s why every time you give blood, you’re saving a life. In fact, Haylee needed three blood transfusions during her time battling cancer. Each transfusion, giving her the chance to keep being a kid.

“I’ve been doing a slip and slide and going to the pool this summer,” Haylee said.

She’s made great progress, but her journey isn’t over yet.

“There’s a nurse named Amanda, she does a good job with my butterfly,” Haylee said, “It’s a needle that has wings, that’s why it’s called a butterfly and it’s used for medicine to go in it.”

Haylee’s parents say her type of leukemia goes through treatment about two and a half years and she’ll be finishing in December of this year with treatment.

With the help of blood donors it’s another opportunity for the Werths to make more memories.

“The gift of a blood donation is ultimately the gift of life and without that we don’t know if we would still have our daughter,” Werth said.

Haylee has her own way to give, with the Team Goose Blood Drive on Tuesday, July from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. If this time doesn’t work for you, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank is always welcoming donors, either walk-in or by appointment.

