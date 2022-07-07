Advertisement

Thunderstorms possible Thursday

Scattered thunderstorms, warm and humid
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Thursday and it will be warm and humid. A few more storms will be possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. The weekend looks to be warmer with small chances of rain.

Marginal risk of severe weather Thursday across Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible.
Isolated severe thunderstorms possible.(1011 Weather)

Flood watch this morning for parts of eastern Nebraska. Some areas could see 1 to 3 inches of rain.

1 to 3 inches of rain possible.
1 to 3 inches of rain possible.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Lincoln area Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s with an east wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and humid conditions.
Warm and humid conditions.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70 degrees with a north wind 5 to 10 mph.

Typical low temperatures for early July.
Typical low temperatures for early July.(1011 Weather)

Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday morning. Partly to mostly sunny, warm and muggy Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and humid Friday afternoon.
Warm and humid Friday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

The weekend will be warm and even hot on Sunday with small chances of rain. Seasonal temperatures expected next week.

Typical July temperatures.
Typical July temperatures.(1011 Weather)

