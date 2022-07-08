Advertisement

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds open through Sept. 9

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) – The State of Nebraska has funds remaining through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.  The ERAP funds are available to eligible individuals who need assistance paying prospective rent, back rent and certain utilities including gas, water, sewage, electricity and internet assistance.  The program will continue to accept applications through Sept. 9, 2022.

Renters and landlords with tenants who are unable to make rent can apply for assistance.  Funding is available for up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022, but applications must be submitted by Sept. 9, 2022.

Funding is available to residents statewide.  However, there are separate application processes for residents of Lancaster County, Douglas County, and residents under the Northern Ponca Tribal Housing Authority.  Residents of the City of Lincoln and the City of Omaha have an additional application opportunity through their cities, as well.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, please visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov or call +1 (833) 500-8810, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

