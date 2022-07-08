Advertisement

Drones benefit Nebraska State Patrol throughout first year

The Nebraska State troopers demonstrated the drone's functions outdoors, such as its thermal cameras and ability to survey from a sky's eye view.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A year ago, the Nebraska State Patrol activated its drone program for the first time. Since then, it said the drones have assisted with surveying car crashes, dousing wildfires, and locating suspects.

The drone program was discussed at the Nebraska State Patrol headquarters on Thursday. Troopers and Gov. Pete Ricketts shared about their benefits.

“”First of all, it improves the safety for the folks on the road,” Ricketts said. “It improves the safety for drivers, so they’re not caught up in a secondary crash that could occur. We’ve got lane closures and so forth and they’re waiting, that puts them at risk. It’s safer for our first responders.”

This year, the Nebraska State Patrol said drones shorted crash investigations from 2.5 hours to 53 minutes. Ricketts said it takes $310 per hour to close a road for car crashes, and $7.1 million was saved when drones were used to shorten the time frame.

NSP said while the drones save money, they also save lives.

“Whether that’s our troopers, our tow operators, our emergency responders - for every minute that they spend on that roadway, they are in jeopardy from secondary crashes,” said Colonel John Bolduc, the NSP Superintendent.

During the Cambridge fires this spring, the drones also aided the Nebraska National Guard with pinpointing severe hotspots.

“The person said that because we were able to use these drones to help spot hotspots and direct our Blackhawk helicopters to those locations, we were able to get to those fires faster and that knocked about two days off the time it took to contain that fire,” Ricketts said.

The drone operators were in touch with emergency managers and departments to provide aerial views of the fires in western Nebraska. They use a brand, Autel, and the drones also have the ability to livestream and operate in 45-55 mph winds.

The thermal cameras are useful in more situations than one.

Captain Jason Scott, the commander of the NSP Special Operations Division, brought up a time when the cameras were helpful for locating suspects.

“The drone pilot was able to locate the suspect who climbed into the top of a tree in a heavily wooded area,” Scott said. “He was taken into custody without further incident. Searches like that are dangerous to offices, but with the assistance of a drone, it becomes a much more precise search and safer as a result.”

Thirty-two troopers are certified to operate the drones. The NSP has 36 drones with each one costing $3,000. In the drone program’s first year, NSP deployed the drones 185 times, most of which were for car crash assessments.

Troopers will attend more training sessions as the surrounding states become more familiar with drone technology within law enforcement.

