Friday Forecast: Rainy & Cloudy Start... Warm and Dry Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lingering stray showers, storms and areas of patchy fog are possible this morning and early this afternoon.... leading to partly cloudy and dry skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s across the area.

Thursday evening showers and storms brought heavy rainfall to many areas across the state. The highest rainfall amounts were mainly seen in the southeastern corner of the state... seeing anywhere from an 1.5 inches to over 2.5 inches.

Observed precipitation from Thursday rain and storms. (KOLN)

The chance for stray showers and storms will linger through this morning and early afternoon hours but should lead to partly cloudy to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Majority of us will remain dry for the rest of the day... however, there is the chance for isolated severe storms out in the Panhandle this afternoon and evening. The main threats for those storms are damaging winds and hail. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s for the central and eastern portions of the area. A bit warmer out toward the western areas.... highs in the low to mid 90s. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 60s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible in the Panhandle. (KOLN)

Saturday will be a great day to spend some time outside! Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry across the state. There is the slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the north central portion of the state. But almost all of us will stay dry and have high temperatures ranging from the 80s to the triple digits. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Saturday (KOLN)

For the next 7 days.... warm and dry conditions will continue into Saturday. Chance for precipitation and temperatures in the 90s will return for Sunday and will continue into the start of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

