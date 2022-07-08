Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery hosting Fermented Fridays this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wine, food and music are in store at Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery this summer, as they enter another season of Fermented Fridays. Each Friday features a different Nebraska craft brewery, local band and food truck.

Glacial Till owner, Mike Murman, said the event has grown since it began about 10 years ago, and it now is one of the Vineyard’s most popular events.

“It was an idea to try and bring more people to the winery. We need to have people consume our product and if they don’t know about us they can’t consume it,” Murman said. “We saw it as a good way to bring people out here and expose them to some quality Nebraska wine.”

Seating is inside, but the venue does have outdoor picnic areas, or you can bring your own blanket or lawn chairs. Glacial Till will also offer their wide range of ciders and wines.

You can find their full list of bands and ticket information on their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.