Advertisement

Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery hosting Fermented Fridays this summer

Wine, food and music in store at Glacial Till this summer, as they enter another season of Fermented Friday’s.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wine, food and music are in store at Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery this summer, as they enter another season of Fermented Fridays. Each Friday features a different Nebraska craft brewery, local band and food truck.

Glacial Till owner, Mike Murman, said the event has grown since it began about 10 years ago, and it now is one of the Vineyard’s most popular events.

“It was an idea to try and bring more people to the winery. We need to have people consume our product and if they don’t know about us they can’t consume it,” Murman said. “We saw it as a good way to bring people out here and expose them to some quality Nebraska wine.”

Seating is inside, but the venue does have outdoor picnic areas, or you can bring your own blanket or lawn chairs. Glacial Till will also offer their wide range of ciders and wines.

You can find their full list of bands and ticket information on their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0”-6’3” tall, 35-40 years of age...
Lincoln Police release photos of bank robbery suspect
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: LPD says two missing boys are home safe
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice
The scene of a two-alarm garage fire at Northridge Heights Apartments on Thursday evening.
Extensive damage done to row of garages at north Lincoln apartment complex
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

Latest News

Coalitions gather signatures for their petitions to turn into the Secretary of State
Deadline passes as major Nebraska petition drives turn in signatures
Wine, food and music in store at Glacial Till this summer, as they enter another season of...
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery hosting Fermented Friday’s this summer
Lincoln Police said someone set fire to the little free library in front of Northeast United...
Lincoln church’s little free library burned; arson investigators looking for tips
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice