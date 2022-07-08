Advertisement

LFR announces two new roles for department personnel

New Division Chief Jamie Pospisil & Battalion Chief Curt Faust
New Division Chief Jamie Pospisil & Battalion Chief Curt Faust(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN)/Lincoln Fire & Rescue)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue has announced new roles for two department leaders.

LFR says that Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil, one of the six on-duty battalion chiefs, has been promoted to lead the department’s Emergency Medical Services Division.

This follows the retirement of Division Chief Roger Bonin, who retired on Thursday, June 30th, after 26 years with Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

As a result of Chief Pospisil’s promotion, the department promoted Captain Curt Faust, a veteran leader who’s been with LFR since 1995.

Faust was most recently captain of LFR’s Truck Company #1.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0”-6’3” tall, 35-40 years of age...
Lincoln Police release photos of bank robbery suspect
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: LPD says two missing boys are home safe
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
Gustavo Cardenas
Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
Tyler Caudill, 20, was arrested in May 2021 after police said he trespassed on a private jet at...
Phillips man deemed incompetent to stand trial in airport standoff

Latest News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now (2)
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Rainy & Cloudy Start... Warm and Dry Day
Lincoln Fire & Rescue had a tough time putting out a two-alarm fire at a row of garages during...
UPDATE: Extensive damage done to row of garages at north Lincoln apartment complex