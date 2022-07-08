LFR announces two new roles for department personnel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue has announced new roles for two department leaders.

LFR says that Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil, one of the six on-duty battalion chiefs, has been promoted to lead the department’s Emergency Medical Services Division.

This follows the retirement of Division Chief Roger Bonin, who retired on Thursday, June 30th, after 26 years with Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

After 26 years, today is Division Chief Bonin's last day with Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Roger, we congratulate you on your service to LFR and we wish you a wonderful retirement! pic.twitter.com/ACFaRP0Zow — Lincoln Fire & Rescue (LFR) (@LNKFireRescue) June 30, 2022

As a result of Chief Pospisil’s promotion, the department promoted Captain Curt Faust, a veteran leader who’s been with LFR since 1995.

Faust was most recently captain of LFR’s Truck Company #1.

We would like to congratulate Captain Faust on his promotion to Battalion Chief. Curt began his career with Lincoln Fire & Rescue as a Firefighter in 1995. He was promoted to Captain in 2005. Congratulations Curt! pic.twitter.com/hpGxyWqYBc — Lincoln Fire & Rescue (LFR) (@LNKFireRescue) June 22, 2022

Chief Engler presented newly promoted Battalion Chief Faust with his Chief helmet Friday with his family present. Congratulations Curt! pic.twitter.com/lvEnU7RI9n — Lincoln Fire & Rescue (LFR) (@LNKFireRescue) July 1, 2022

