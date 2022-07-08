Lincoln Fire & Rescue attacks apartment fire during storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shortly before 10 p.m., multiple fire engines were dispatched to reports of a fire in north Lincoln. The address for the dispatch call is for a complex just northeast of 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue.

The address corresponds with the Northridge Heights Apartments. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene can see smoke rising from multiple garages, but no visible flames.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

