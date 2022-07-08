Lincoln native, Rutger McGroarty, taken in first round of the NHL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln native Rutger McGroarty is headed to Winnipeg. With 14th pick overall the jets selected McGroarty, who’s father Jim McGroarty was the former head coach and general manager of the Lincoln Stars.

With Thursday’s pick by Winnipeg McGroarty becomes the first Nebraska born player selected in the NHL draft since 2013.

Mcgroarty will play his college hockey at Michigan this up coming season.

