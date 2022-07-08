Advertisement

Lincoln restaurant manager helps woman steal money from business, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are accused of stealing money from a Lincoln restaurant.

Lincoln Police responded to Wings and Rings near 70th and O Street Thursday to investigate the burglary report. Police said the restaurant owner reviewed the security cameras and saw the 35-year-old kitchen manager return to the restaurant after hours, use his keys to get in and disarm the security system.

According to police, the worker contacted a 31-year-old friend who went in after he left and removed cash drawers and a bank bag.

Police arrested the kitchen manager when he showed up to the restaurant for work. He was lodged in jail for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

The other person was arrested in a traffic stop later in the day. She is facing burglary charges.

