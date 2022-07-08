Advertisement

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop at Carhenge in Alliance on July 6.(Ashton Kutcher @aplusk on Instagram)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Neb. (KOLN) - - A couple of actors traveled through the Nebraska panhandle early this month.

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop at Carhenge in Alliance on July 6.

Carhenge is a replica of Stonehenge made out of cars. The panhandle monument is free to stop and walk around.

Kutcher posted a selfie of the pair on Instagram with the caption “Found the original vista cruiser”. This caption is a reference to their popular TV show “That 70′s Show.”

The Instagram post has over 252,542 likes on it.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0”-6’3” tall, 35-40 years of age...
Lincoln Police release photos of bank robbery suspect
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: LPD says two missing boys are home safe
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice
The scene of a two-alarm garage fire at Northridge Heights Apartments on Thursday evening.
Extensive damage done to row of garages at north Lincoln apartment complex
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

Latest News

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds open through Sept. 9
LPD File Photo
Lincoln restaurant manager helps woman steal money from business, police say
Governor Ricketts shares his thoughts following news of the assassination of former Japanese...
Ricketts orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Japanese prime minister
Coalitions gather signatures for their petitions to turn into the Secretary of State
Deadline passes as major Nebraska petition drives turn in signatures