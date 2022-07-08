Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle

ALLIANCE, Neb. (KOLN) - - A couple of actors traveled through the Nebraska panhandle early this month.

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop at Carhenge in Alliance on July 6.

Carhenge is a replica of Stonehenge made out of cars. The panhandle monument is free to stop and walk around.

Kutcher posted a selfie of the pair on Instagram with the caption “Found the original vista cruiser”. This caption is a reference to their popular TV show “That 70′s Show.”

The Instagram post has over 252,542 likes on it.

