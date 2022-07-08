Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLIANCE, Neb. (KOLN) - - A couple of actors traveled through the Nebraska panhandle early this month.
Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop at Carhenge in Alliance on July 6.
Carhenge is a replica of Stonehenge made out of cars. The panhandle monument is free to stop and walk around.
Kutcher posted a selfie of the pair on Instagram with the caption “Found the original vista cruiser”. This caption is a reference to their popular TV show “That 70′s Show.”
The Instagram post has over 252,542 likes on it.
