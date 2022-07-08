Multiple vehicles stranded in standing water during Thursday night’s thunderstorm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders were busy during the deluge of rain that came with an intense thunderstorm that moved through Lincoln Thursday night.

The storm began moving through the Capital City around 9:15 p.m.

By 9:45 p.m., crews were already being called out to two structure fires, one of which was a two-alarm garage fire at an apartment complex in north Lincoln.

Around that same time, Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police were called to 27th & Superior, after two vehicles stalled out in rapidly rising water on Superior, just west of 27th. Police had parts of the area blocked off to traffic for nearly 45 minutes.

Minutes later, LFR and LPD were called to 48th & Cornhusker after a vehicle stalled in standing water under the BNSF railroad bridge, just south of Cornhusker. This area has a history of flooding when Lincoln receives a heavy amount of rainfall in a short amount of time.

15 minutes later, first responders were called back to the area on another vehicle that got stuck in the standing water under the bridge. Police had 48th Street from Cornhusker to Fremont blocked off for almost two hours as authorities waited for the water to drain.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.