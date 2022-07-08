Ricketts reacts to death of former Japanese prime minister

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts offered prayers to the people of Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.

Governor Ricketts said Abe was a great statesman, whose leadership made an impact far beyond Japan’s borders, growing meaningful partnerships between Nebraska and Japan.

Shinzo Abe was a great statesman, whose leadership made an impact far beyond Japan’s borders. He helped grow meaningful partnerships between NE & Japan. Grateful I could personally thank him at a trade mission a few years ago. NE’s prayers are with Japan as they mourn his death. pic.twitter.com/wK02IRBfLm — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) July 8, 2022

Back in Japan, police at the shooting scene in Nara arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder.

