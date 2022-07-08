Advertisement

Ricketts reacts to death of former Japanese prime minister

Governor Ricketts shares his thoughts following news of the assassination of former Japanese...
Governor Ricketts shares his thoughts following news of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.(@GovRicketts)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts offered prayers to the people of Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.

Governor Ricketts said Abe was a great statesman, whose leadership made an impact far beyond Japan’s borders, growing meaningful partnerships between Nebraska and Japan.

Back in Japan, police at the shooting scene in Nara arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0”-6’3” tall, 35-40 years of age...
Lincoln Police release photos of bank robbery suspect
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: LPD says two missing boys are home safe
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice
The scene of a two-alarm garage fire at Northridge Heights Apartments on Thursday evening.
Extensive damage done to row of garages at north Lincoln apartment complex
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

Latest News

Coalitions gather signatures for their petitions to turn into the Secretary of State
Deadline passes as major Nebraska petition drives turn in signatures
Wine, food and music are in store at Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery this summer, as they enter...
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery hosting Fermented Fridays this summer
Wine, food and music in store at Glacial Till this summer, as they enter another season of...
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery hosting Fermented Friday’s this summer
Lincoln Police said someone set fire to the little free library in front of Northeast United...
Lincoln church’s little free library burned; arson investigators looking for tips
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice