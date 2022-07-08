Advertisement

Sam Foltz Memorial Highway Dedication on July 15

Nebraska punter Sam Foltz (27) punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska punter Sam Foltz (27) punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Wisconsin won 23-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(WIBW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREELEY, Neb. (Press Release) - A portion of Nebraska Highway 56 will be dedicated as the Sam Foltz Memorial Highway on July 15 at 3:30 p.m. The first of two signs will be unveiled for placing by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The event will take place at the Greeley County Courthouse lawn in Greeley, Neb. The public is invited to attend.

Foltz, whose family is from the Greeley area, was a star punter for the Huskers football team until being tragically killed in a vehicle crash in Wisconsin in July 2016. Land along the stretch of highway named after Foltz was farmed by five generations of his family, including his parents Gerald and Jill Foltz.

The State Highway Commission, which oversees the naming of highways, recommended the request in December 2021. Governor Pete Ricketts signed a resolution in February naming the 12.9-mile segment of Highway 56 after Foltz.

