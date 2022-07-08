Advertisement

Sysco accuses four largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest...
The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices.(KEYC News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The nation’s largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing.

The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers.

The companies didn’t immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anti-competitive behavior.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0”-6’3” tall, 35-40 years of age...
Lincoln Police release photos of bank robbery suspect
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice
The scene of a two-alarm garage fire at Northridge Heights Apartments on Thursday evening.
Extensive damage done to row of garages at north Lincoln apartment complex
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: LPD says two missing boys are home safe
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

Latest News

Nebraska punter Sam Foltz (27) punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Sam Foltz Memorial Highway Dedication on July 15
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Warmup ahead
Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds open through Sept. 9
LPD File Photo
Lincoln restaurant manager helps woman steal money from business, police say