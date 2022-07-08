Advertisement

Tennessee hot dog restaurant offering free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy

A Tennessee hot dog restaurant is giving out free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy. (WTVF)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While more states ban abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Tennessee hot dog restaurant is rewarding men who took a major personal step to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Daddy’s Dogs in Nashville is offering free milkshakes to men who’ve had vasectomies.

It’s the “Snip for shake” deal and so far, the restaurant says it handed out nearly 15 free milkshakes.

Customers just need to bring a doctor’s note or proof of procedure to receive a free milkshake.

But not everyone his on board with the promotion.

“There’s a couple of people that have like shouted stuff as they drive by or you know, trolled us on the Web. But for the most part I think the response has been just fun and you know, we’ve gotten quite a few takers,” Sean Porter said, the owner of Daddy’s Dogs.

Tennessee began banning abortions last week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0”-6’3” tall, 35-40 years of age...
Lincoln Police release photos of bank robbery suspect
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered
Gustavo Cardenas
Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: LPD says two missing boys are home safe

Latest News

Tennessee hot dog restaurant is giving out free milkshakes with proof of vasectomy.
Tennessee hot dog shop offering free shakes for men with vasectomies
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe critically shot in attack
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered thoughts and prayers after the shooting of Japan’s...
US Secretary Blinken sends condolences to former Japan PM
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden vowed to protect Taiwan's independence from China, even if it...
China demands end to US-Taiwan military ‘collusion’