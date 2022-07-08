Weekend Forecast: Warmup ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With temperatures rising and high humidity sticking around it could be a hot and sticky weekend.

The daily rain chances that have been around all week will finally leave as we head into Saturday. There could be some areas of fog Saturday morning, but it should be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures should be in the upper 80s in the eastern third of Nebraska with mid 90s to around 100 in western Nebraska and the panhandle.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

It looks to be even hotter on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s in eastern Nebraska and triple digits in much of the west. There is the possibilty of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday, but chances are not high right now. A few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in northern areas of the state. The humidity does look to drop significantly late Monday into Tuesday as we head into a drier stretch of weather.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

