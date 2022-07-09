Assistant coach to leave Nebraska basketball team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Assistant Coach Armon Gates is leaving the Nebraska basketball team to become the assistant coach at Oregon. Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Gates’ decision on Friday.

“Armon Gates has informed me that he is leaving Nebraska to take another coaching position. I appreciate all of Armon’s contributions to Husker Basketball over the past four-plus seasons, as he has been a valuable member of our coaching staff since I arrived three years ago. I wish Armon, his wife Ashley and his family all the best as he begins his new endeavor. Looking forward, we will be diligent in finding the right person to join our coaching staff to continue to help us build our program.”

Gates was hired back in 2018 by Former Head Coach Tim Miles. He was retained by Hoiberg and has spent the last four seasons with Nebraska as a part of Hoiberg’s staff.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.