Assistant coach to leave Nebraska basketball team

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Assistant Coach Armon Gates is leaving the Nebraska basketball team to become the assistant coach at Oregon. Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Gates’ decision on Friday.

Gates was hired back in 2018 by Former Head Coach Tim Miles. He was retained by Hoiberg and has spent the last four seasons with Nebraska as a part of Hoiberg’s staff.

