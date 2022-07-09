Bryce McGowens shines in Summer League debut

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker, Bryce McGowens, played his first game in an NBA uniform.

He started for the Charlotte Hornets who took on the Indiana Pacers in apart of the NBA Summer League Friday evening. McGowens led the team with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

McGowens had the second most minutes on the Hornets team followed by Jalen Crutcher.

McGowens and the Hornets face the Los Angeles Lakers Jul. 10 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

