Advertisement

Nebraska Games and Parks hosts rifle and archery events

Boy aims at target with Game and Parks staff member.
Visitors learned about safety and new target shooting techniques at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center.(KOLN)
By Grace McDonald
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Game and Parks invited new shooters to improve their skills at their Try Rifle and Try Archery events. Those who registered visited the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center where the staff aims to teach people about basic techniques and safety.

“It’s just an opportunity for people who want to try those sports, to do it in a one-on-one situation where they don’t have to have any equipment,” said Heather Donahoe, the superintendent at the facility. “It’s a very easy opportunity for them to get in and try those activities.”

The sessions costed $10 per person with a capacity of 10. Anyone ages eight and older could register online. Participants faced off against the targets with staff members adjusting their aim and giving tips.

Bill Boyll brought his 11-year-old grandson, Ian, in preparation for future hunting trips and hunting license assessments this fall. Along with the other students, Ian wore safety googles and earmuff. He left with a better understanding of gun safety and more confidence.

“I think I did good, and I think that once I’m going to get used to it, I could get way more closer to the spot I’m trying to shoot at,” said Ian.

While some attended to jump-start a lifetime hobby, others came to the Outdoor Education Center just for fun.

Brian Vuu, a music educator, attended the Try Archery session with his friend, John Jasa, an aircraft designer for NASA. They both decided to get outside of their comfort zones.

“In my head when I think of bow and arrows, I think of movies where they’re like, ‘I’m just going to shoot a bow,’” said Brian Vuu, who attended Try Archery. “Obviously, there has to be more to that in my head. There is kind of a linear progression of how to get a good shot, and then even strategies after you get the shot on how to make it better.”

Nebraska Game and Parks has more activities scheduled at the Outdoor Education Center, such as a summer camp next week. Other events this month include “Explore Archery” and the “Take Aim Games.” People can visit www.outdoornebraska.gov/outdoorredcenter/ to register and view the full schedule.

“It’s just a really fun opportunity for people of all ages to come out,” Donahoe said. “Whether it’s a family, we’ve got lots of college groups that come out and bring a whole team and they’re make an afternoon out of it.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
LPD File Photo
Lincoln restaurant manager helps woman steal money from business, police say
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice
The scene of a two-alarm garage fire at Northridge Heights Apartments on Thursday evening.
Garages at north Lincoln apartment complex receive $470,000 in damage after lighting strike
LPD at the scene of two vehicles stranded in water under the railroad bridge near 48th &...
Multiple vehicles stranded in standing water during Thursday night’s thunderstorm

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Hot, humid & rainy
LPD finds missing 40-year-old woman
Nebraska Foster Care Review Office
40 years of volunteers at Nebraska Foster Care Review Office
Some Omaha metro businesses successfully compete against Amazon Prime