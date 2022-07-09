Nebraska Games and Parks hosts rifle and archery events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Game and Parks invited new shooters to improve their skills at their Try Rifle and Try Archery events. Those who registered visited the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center where the staff aims to teach people about basic techniques and safety.

“It’s just an opportunity for people who want to try those sports, to do it in a one-on-one situation where they don’t have to have any equipment,” said Heather Donahoe, the superintendent at the facility. “It’s a very easy opportunity for them to get in and try those activities.”

The sessions costed $10 per person with a capacity of 10. Anyone ages eight and older could register online. Participants faced off against the targets with staff members adjusting their aim and giving tips.

Bill Boyll brought his 11-year-old grandson, Ian, in preparation for future hunting trips and hunting license assessments this fall. Along with the other students, Ian wore safety googles and earmuff. He left with a better understanding of gun safety and more confidence.

“I think I did good, and I think that once I’m going to get used to it, I could get way more closer to the spot I’m trying to shoot at,” said Ian.

While some attended to jump-start a lifetime hobby, others came to the Outdoor Education Center just for fun.

Brian Vuu, a music educator, attended the Try Archery session with his friend, John Jasa, an aircraft designer for NASA. They both decided to get outside of their comfort zones.

“In my head when I think of bow and arrows, I think of movies where they’re like, ‘I’m just going to shoot a bow,’” said Brian Vuu, who attended Try Archery. “Obviously, there has to be more to that in my head. There is kind of a linear progression of how to get a good shot, and then even strategies after you get the shot on how to make it better.”

Nebraska Game and Parks has more activities scheduled at the Outdoor Education Center, such as a summer camp next week. Other events this month include “Explore Archery” and the “Take Aim Games.” People can visit www.outdoornebraska.gov/outdoorredcenter/ to register and view the full schedule.

“It’s just a really fun opportunity for people of all ages to come out,” Donahoe said. “Whether it’s a family, we’ve got lots of college groups that come out and bring a whole team and they’re make an afternoon out of it.”

