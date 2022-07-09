Advertisement

Oath Keepers had explosive on Jan. 6, Justice Dept. says

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New details from a court filing alleges some members of the Oath Keepers extremist group extensively planned for the violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department claims one suspect also had a death list of Georgia election officials.

The government alleges members of the group made attempts to get explosives, and one member brought one to the D.C. area around Jan. 6.

Prosecutors intend to use these details in the September trial of nine Oath Keepers who are charged with seditious conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
‘I feel like I’m back at square one’: Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire...
Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice
The scene of a two-alarm garage fire at Northridge Heights Apartments on Thursday evening.
Garages at north Lincoln apartment complex receive $470,000 in damage after lighting strike
LPD at the scene of two vehicles stranded in water under the railroad bridge near 48th &...
Multiple vehicles stranded in standing water during Thursday night’s thunderstorm
LPD File Photo
Lincoln restaurant manager helps woman steal money from business, police say

Latest News

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final of the...
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon final, 1st Slam
Climate change is threatening national parks in the U.S.
Climate change threatens national parks
An entrance to Yosemite is closed as firefighters battle a growing wildfire inside the park.
Wildfire shuts down Yosemite entrance
Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say
LPD finds missing 40-year-old woman