Sunday Forecast: Hot, humid & rainy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be heating up into the 90s and triple digits with dew points in the 60s and 70s... triggering the issuance of a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning for some areas. The chance for rain and storms return Sunday afternoon and will continue into Monday.

Sunday’s combination of hot and extremely humid conditions has caused the issuance of a Heat Advisory for much of the central and western areas and an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of central and western Nebraska. Both Heat Alerts will go into effect at 12 PM CDT and go until 8 PM CDT. High temperatures will reach the 90s and triple digits across the state but with the humidity.... Heat Index values from 100 to 106 degrees are possible. Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool! The first half of the day will have mostly sunny and dry conditions... but a cold front will start to creep into the area and bring back the chance for rain and storms, some of these storms may be strong to severe. Damaging winds seems to be the main threat at this time. The chance for precipitation will continue through the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Heat Alerts (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible. (KOLN)

The cold front will continue to push through the area on Monday... so the chance for rain and storms will continue into the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry the rest of the day, however there is the chance for isolated to scattered rain and storms along the southern Nebraska border late Monday night. There is the chance for isolated strong to severe storms on Monday in the southeastern areas. The main threat at this time is damaging winds. In addition to bringing some rain, the cold front will also bring a cool down! High temperatures will only top out in the 80s and it will feel significantly less humid outside. Low temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the southeastern corner. (KOLN)

The next 7 days...

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

