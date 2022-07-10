Advertisement

American Heart Association gives tips on improving heart health

Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one case of death worldwide, and strokes rank number two. To battle this statistic and help people improve their health, the organization is updating their check list of how healthy a person’s heart is.

The AHA has made a list with eight things to keep a person’s heart healthy.

“It’s a nice, simple way to see how someone is doing with their health factors and easy way to see how they are doing to doing compared to what the recommendations are,” said Amy Roberts, impact director at the Nebraska Heart Association.

Number one on the list is sleep. Doctors said it’s just good for your overall health.

“There has been a lot of research that link sleep quality and sleep duration to blood pressure, body weight, or presence or absence of diabetes and growing epidemic of sleep apnea,” said Eric Van De Graaff, a cardiologist at CHI Health.

Number two and three on the list are diet and exercise.

“The things we eat, how we sleep and exercise can make a huge difference in the likelihood we have a heart attack, stroke or die,” De Graaff said.

Next on the list, nicotine use.

“It had focused on tobacco, but now the change is nicotine and that is due to of the increase of vaping and nicotine containing products not just combustible cigarettes,” Roberts said.

Then there’s weight, cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.

“If you have optimal health in five of those categories verses say instead if zero to two, you can reduce your heart attack, stroke or dying of cardio vascular disease by 80%,” said Dr. Keith Miller, a cardiologist at Bryan Health.

There’s no pill that can have the same effect

“In general, people tend to live better and healthier when following these guidelines and have less bad things happen to them,” De Graaff said.

Roberts said using the resources on heart.org will allow individuals to see the different areas they can work on and take that information to have a conversation with their healthcare provider.

