Husker volleyball hosts Dream Team Camp

10/11 NOW at 10 Saturday
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball hosted their annual Dream Team Camp this Summer, day one kicked off on Saturday.

The camp has been a monster success in the recent years to help the Big Red and head coach John Cook on the recruiting trail. In the past, the camp has hosted the likes of current Huskers such as Kennedi Orr and Ally Batenhorst.

This years camp, just like ones in the past, played host to numerous of Prepvolleyball’s top 150 recruits in the country ranging from the class of 2024 to the class of 2026.

Among those top recruits were Callie Krueger, Madison Quest, Kelly Kinney, Abigail Mullen and many more.

