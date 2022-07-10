Monday Forecast: Some morning rain possible, cooler and more comfortable by the afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front pushing through the state will give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and into the first half of Monday. Some isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible, though overall the forecast as we head into Monday will be highlighted by cooler and more comfortable conditions. You’ll want to enjoy it while it lasts because longer range forecasts - in typically mid-July fashion - are advertising a long stretch of some pretty hot temperatures.

The SPC has painted most of the state under a marginal risk for severe weather as we head into Sunday evening with a slight risk across parts of west-central Nebraska. There are two windows for storms tonight - the first being some storms developing along the weak cold front this evening. The second being as storms move off the high plains and into western Nebraska tonight and then spreading east through the overnight hours. I tend to favor the second scenario at this point with the potential for a few stronger storms out west this evening with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. As storms move east overnight and into Monday morning, they should weaken but still could produce some marginally severe storms.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. (KOLN)

So as you head out early on Monday, don’t be surprised if you run into some rain and rumbles of thunder in eastern Nebraska. Storms and clouds though should push out of the area by the afternoon with skies eventually becoming mostly sunny.

A weak cold front could spark off some storms Sunday evening across western Nebraska with areas of storms and rain moving east overnight into Monday morning. Clouds and rain should clear the area by Monday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Behind the front, cooler and more comfortable conditions are expected across the state. On Sunday we head highs ranging from the low 90s all the way up to 110° in McCook! On Monday, we should see high temperatures mainly in the mid 80s for most of the state with dew points falling into 50s and 60s for most by the afternoon. Winds should turn to the north at around 10 to 20 MPH for the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected for Monday with highs mainly in the mid 80s by the afternoon. (KOLN)

Less humidity is expected by Monday afternoon with dew points falling into the 50s and 60s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Enjoy the more comfortable weather while we have it - the extended forecast offers us high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday as we start the week before temperatures climb back into the 90s by Wednesday and for the foreseeable future. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s for Friday and Saturday with low to mid 90s for Sunday. The longer range forecasts - including the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center - paint a bullseye for above average temperatures across the central plains, including for all of Nebraska. Model output from both the American and European long range models are signaling more temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for much of the week next week.

After a cooler, comfortable start to the work week, hotter temperatures will return by the second half of the week into next weekend. (KOLN)

Temperatures look to stay well above average into next week with highs potentially staying in the mid to upper 90s for most of the area. (KOLN)

