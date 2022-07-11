Advertisement

$3,550 worth of property stolen from Lincoln home

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Kloee Sander
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at a home near 30th and P Streets.

Police said someone broke the basement window of a home on Sunday and stole $3,550 worth of property.

The burglar took two antique shotguns and a rifle, various electronics, jewelry and a Huskers National Championship jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

