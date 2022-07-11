Authorities investigating suspicious death southwest of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at a home southwest of Lincoln.

Deputies were called to the home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said there are some suspicious circumstances they are investigating but they’ve yet to determine if a crime occurred.

