Advertisement

Authorities investigating suspicious death southwest of Lincoln

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at a home southwest of Lincoln.

Deputies were called to the home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said there are some suspicious circumstances they are investigating but they’ve yet to determine if a crime occurred.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
Railway workers rallied outside of the BNSF Railway offices on Sunday.
Lincoln railway workers rally for better work conditions, wages
LPD finds missing 40-year-old woman
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
The Nebraska GOP has made some serious changes to its leadership
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out

Latest News

LPD File Photo
$3,550 worth of property stolen from Lincoln home
Michael McNeil
Lincoln Police arrest suspect in U.S. Bank robbery
Every Tuesday in July, U-Stop will give two cents of every gallon to the Tabitha Meals on...
U-Stop “kicking back” to support Tabitha Meals on Wheels
Election 2022: Mike Flood wins special election in Nebraska
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation