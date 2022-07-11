Advertisement

City of York comments on roof collapse incident

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.(Ryan Swanigan)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) -The City of York commented on the Hampton Inn roof collapse incident on Friday with a press release.

On July 3, 10-year-old Ben Prince was killed after the roof caved in at a Hampton Inn hotel in York. Prince’s body was found underneath debris in the swimming pool room. He died at the scene.

In the press release, the city gave their condolences and discussed the building inspection process:

“The City of York expresses deep condolences to the family of Ben Prince for their tragic loss and the trauma that the family endured due to the ceiling collapse at Hampton Inn. We appreciate the assistance of our local towing companies and the professional response of our career and volunteer first responders as well as the assistance from the York County Sheriff’s department.

The City has received questions about the building inspection process. The City of York follows the International Code Council guidelines for safety standards for residential and commercial buildings, which are the same codes used in most other cities. The building inspector checks for compliance with these standards at each stage of construction. The entire building inspection process in the City of York involves 28 steps to check all facets of structural soundness including a specific framing inspection stage. All commercial plans must also have an engineering stamp at the beginning to confirm structural soundness and must be submitted to the Fire Marshal for review. Before the hotel would have been granted occupancy permission in 2009, the building would have had a final inspection by the City of York as well as a final inspection by the Fire Marshal. The Hampton Inn building was determined to be structural sound in 2009 and appropriate for occupancy by the City and the Fire Marshal.”

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McNeil
Lincoln Police arrest suspect in U.S. Bank robbery
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Authorities investigating suspicious death southwest of Lincoln
Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
Railway workers rallied outside of the BNSF Railway offices on Sunday.
Lincoln railway workers rally for better work conditions, wages
LPD finds missing 40-year-old woman

Latest News

Lincoln, LPS spending hundreds of thousands more on gas in 2022
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: One more “cool” day ahead
Lincoln gas prices decrease slightly
Mayor to present April 2022 Award of Excellence