Husker volleyball leads Unified Camp with Special Olympic athletes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball hosted a Unified Volleyball Camp on Monday working along side Special Olympic athletes of Nebraska.

The camp is the second of it’s kind, Nebraska football hosted a similar camp back in June. 14 players on the Husker volleyball roster were in attendance to work as coaches.

Campers learned to serve, pass and everything in between from the Big Red. The campers went from station to station learning a different skill from each of the players turned coaches.

Husker volleyball (@Huskervball) hard at work at todays Unified Camp with Special Olympics athletes of Nebraska (@SONebraska)!



Smiles and high fives all around #Huskers pic.twitter.com/n1PAcN21js — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) July 11, 2022

Both the volleyball and football unified camps for were the first of their kind and they were help put together by Athlete Branding and Marketing (ABM). After a day full of hard work and fun, all the Special Olympic athletes got the chance to take pictures and receive autographs from all the Husker volleyball players.

