Lincoln gas prices decrease slightly

(Pexels.com)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Average gas prices in Lincoln have decreased slightly since last month, but are still significantly higher than one year ago.

According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Lincoln is $4.62, slightly higher than the state average of $4.58.

Lincoln hit a record high of $4.80/gallon for regular unleaded on June 15.

Overall, Nebraska gas prices are lower than the national average, which is currently at $4.68 for regular.

One year ago, people in Lincoln were paying an average of $3.01/gallon for regular gas.

Of cities tracked by AAA, Norfolk has the lowest average of $4.40/gallon. Prices are still 50% to 60% higher than last summer.

Gas prices in Lincoln 7/11/22
Gas prices in Lincoln 7/11/22(AAA Nebraska)

