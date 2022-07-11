Lincoln Police arrest suspect in U.S. Bank robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man suspected of robbing the U.S. Bank north of 27th and Superior on Wednesday.

After releasing surveillance photos of the person who robbed the bank, police developed 29-year-old Michael McNeil as the suspect. Officers contacted McNeil Saturday in a traffic stop near 26th and Cornhusker. McNeil was taken into custody for robbery.

Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery. Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance photo of person who robbed U.S. Bank north of 27th and Superior on July 6, 2022. (Lincoln Police)

