Lincoln Police arrest suspect in U.S. Bank robbery

Michael McNeil
Michael McNeil(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man suspected of robbing the U.S. Bank north of 27th and Superior on Wednesday.

After releasing surveillance photos of the person who robbed the bank, police developed 29-year-old Michael McNeil as the suspect. Officers contacted McNeil Saturday in a traffic stop near 26th and Cornhusker. McNeil was taken into custody for robbery.

Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery. Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance photo of person who robbed U.S. Bank north of 27th and Superior on July 6, 2022.
Surveillance photo of person who robbed U.S. Bank north of 27th and Superior on July 6, 2022.(Lincoln Police)

