Mayor to Present April 2022 Award of Excellence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will present on Monday the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for April 2022 to Lincoln Police Officer Jennifer Hurley. The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.

Hurley was nominated by Dannie Trautwein, Property Manager of Lincoln Square Senior Apartments, in the category of valor for her efforts to save the life of an elderly resident.

During an interview with Hurley, the resident appeared to suffer a stroke. With no medical staff onsite, Hurley called 911 and began chest compressions until the resident regained consciousness. Emergency medical staff transported the resident to the hospital, where the resident died later that morning.

In her nomination, Trautwein wrote that “Hurley is to be commended for her quick handling of this emergency. Her expertise and swift proficient skillful actions saved the resident’s life albeit for a short time.”

The other categories in which employees can be nominated are loss prevention, productivity, customer relations and safety. Consideration also may be given to nominations that demonstrate self-initiated accomplishments or those completed outside of the nominee’s job description. All City employees are eligible for the award except for elected and appointed officials.

Individuals or teams can be nominated by supervisors, peers, subordinates, and the public. Nomination forms are available at lincoln.ne.gov/awardofexcellence or from department heads, employee bulletin boards or the Human Resources Department, which oversees the awards program.

All nominations are considered by the Mayor’s Award of Excellence Committee, which includes a representative with each union and a non-union representative appointed by the Mayor. Award winners receive a $50 gift certificate, a day off with pay and a certificate. All monthly winners and nominees are eligible to receive the annual award, which comes with a $250 gift certificate, two days off with pay and a plaque.

