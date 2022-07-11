Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Cooler with a morning rain chance

Cooler Today with a Morning Rain Chance
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the beginning of this week. It will gradually get warmer each day through Friday with hot and muggy conditions likely for the second half of the week. There are only a few rain chances in the forecast the next seven to ten days.

A cold front and upper level disturbance will move through the area this morning so the first half of the day looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This afternoon is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 80s today with north-northwest winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday should be the best day this week as it looks to be mostly sunny, less humid and not as breezy with seasonable temperatures. Winds will be north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph with high temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

An upper level ridge is going to build into the area leading to hot temperatures and dry conditions for most of the second half of this week. The ridge may break down a bit late Friday into early Saturday. This is when an upper level disturbance could move through the area and brings us a small chance of rain.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

