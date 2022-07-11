Advertisement

Nebraska state senator submits formal resignation

Election 2022: Mike Flood wins special election in Nebraska
Election 2022: Mike Flood wins special election in Nebraska
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman.

Flood was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.

In a statement to the news media Monday morning, Flood said, “I am humbled to have gained the confidence of the voters of the First Congressional District... Having the trust of your friends, neighbors, and community leaders is a tremendous honor. The first thing to do will be letting people know my office and I are a resource for them.”

Flood, a Republican, is expected to be sworn in as U.S. Representative Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C.

He defeated Democrat and his fellow State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks during a special election in June. The two will square off again in November to claim the next term which begins in January 2023.

Flood said His letter of resignation was sent to Governor Pete Rickets and Speaker Mike Hilgers.

