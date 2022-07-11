Advertisement

Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service raised the price of mailing a first-class letter effective Sunday.

A “Forever Stamp” will cost 60 cents when the post office opens Monday.

In addition to the two-cent price increase on first-class stamps, other postal services will also cost more.

Postcard stamps, certified mail and money order fees will be among the services subjected to rate hikes.

The U.S. Postal Service said the hikes amount to about a 6.5% increase across the board.

They point out the added expense is still less than the rate of inflation, which is nearly 8%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
LPD finds missing 40-year-old woman
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Railway workers rallied outside of the BNSF Railway offices on Sunday.
Lincoln railway workers rally for better work conditions, wages
LPD File Photo
Lincoln restaurant manager helps woman steal money from business, police say

Latest News

Ford recalling 100,000 hybrids
Ford recalling 100,000 hybrids
Monumental change at the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention in Kearney Saturday.
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out
Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Video surveillance shows the...
GRAPHIC: Car drives into crowd outside theater
Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Meet Banner! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now