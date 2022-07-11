Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: One more “cool” day ahead

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday may be the last below average day for a while in Lincoln as temperatures approach the upper 90s by the end of the workweek.

It may be 5-15 degrees cooler when you walk outside Tuesday morning compared to Monday morning. A cold front moved through the area Monday afternoon and evening, which will help keep our temperatures in the upper 80s in central and eastern locations with low 90s in the west on Tuesday. Humidity will also be much lower than it has been the previous week and that will help make for a warm, but comfortable Tuesday afternoon. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the area and mainly dry with the greatest rain chance in the far west.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Wednesday looks to be the first day of our gradual warmup here in the Capital City with lower 90s expected in Lincoln. From the Tri-cities on west look for temperatures from around 92-102. It should be dry until at least Friday evening in Lincoln, with only isolated rain chances in the rest of the state.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

