U-Stop “kicking back” to support Tabitha Meals on Wheels

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For 55 years, Tabitha Meals on Wheels has supported the Lincoln community and every Tuesday in July, you can give back. All you have to do is fill up your gas tank on a Tuesday at any U-Stop location the rest of July. For every gallon of gas sold, the Meals on Wheels program will get two cents per gallon.

“They give that money back to the Tabitha Foundation and the foundation makes sure the Meals on Wheels program specifically has the money that they need to keep going,” Tabitha director of development, JP Lauterbach said.

Without volunteers the program wouldn’t be able to deliver more than 450 meals every day. According to Tabitha staff, 82 percent of people who receive meals from the program said the volunteer is the only face-to-face contact they have during the day.

Deb and Gary Hosek have been volunteering at Tabitha for roughly two and a half years, and they’re part of what makes the program so special.

“We enjoy meeting the people every day and a lot of them are on the same route so we see the same people everyday,” Gary said.

For the Hoseck’s and many of Tabitha’s volunteers, it’s not just about the meals, it’s about the friendships.

“We know one lady, she’s 101-years-old and she’s always happy to have someone come to the door,” Gary said. “We ask her how she does it and she says ‘I watch westerns all day.’ That keeps her going every day and doing crossword puzzles so it’s little stories like that you get from the people.”

So keep in mind, the next time you’re filling up, you’re really kicking it back to our neighbors who need just a little help.

“You see your community and you realize it’s not just my little corner that I live in and that’s how it is,” Deb said. “It’s all over Lincoln and there’s need there.”

As always, Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers, you can head to their website for more information.

