Amazon Prime Day: A prime time for scammers to steal information

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amazon Prime Day is only a few hours away, and the Better Business Bureau is advising shoppers to keep a keen eye out for scams.

While Prime Day can be a great time to find deals on products, it’s also a prime time for scammers to steal shoppers’ information.

Scams come in a variety of forms such as fake advertisements on social media and websites claiming to be a well-known company like amazon.

The BBB’s Josh Planos said there were certain actions people should avoid while online shopping.

“Auto filling information is a great opportunity to expedite the process, but it’s also an opportunity for scammers to have access to your information if a hack occurs,” Planos said.

Planos also alerts shoppers to avoid purchasing from websites that fail to provide a physical street address, contact information or that allows someone to easily determine the legitimacy of the business.

“The whole concept behind Prime Day is your going to find deals that you’re never going to find any other month, any other week throughout the calendar so, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for a scammer to unfortunately, provide any number of products for any number of prices and get people on the hook,” he noted.

People are able to visit the BBB website to find or report a scam in their area.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.