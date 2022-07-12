Arcadia man has impressive collection of farm toys and pedal tractors

ARCADIA, Neb. (KOLN) - Farm machine sheds often house more than just tractors. In a recent trip to Arcadia, we got a closer look at one producer’s collection of pedal tractors and much more.

Bruce Ash and his wife, Cindy, are known for their involvement in pedal pull activities at county fairs and the State Fair. They operate the “Mid Nebraska Pedal Pullers”, and have been supporting pedal tractor events in the state for 30 years. So, it makes sense that Ash would enjoy collecting vintage pedal tractors. Ash said he started collecting pedal cars and tractors, and his collection has grown to feature many other items as well.

“I guess what started this was, I wanted a pedal tractor like I had when I was little,” Ash said. “I have brands like Oliver, John Deere, Ford, Massey Harris, Case, and Allis Chalmers. We are always on the lookout for a new addition to the collection.”

In addition to the pedal tractors, Ash has vintage bicycles, and his collection features items that were in the town of Arcadia in the old days.

“There’s a scale that we have, that was in the old pharmacy in town. We have old signs, and we even have farm toys. It’s another way to branch off from the pedal tractors.”

Ash looks for something rare and unique when he’s looking to add to the collection of pedal tractors.

“I’ve transitioned to limited edition pedal tractors, like one out of 100 that are made,” Ash said. “I’ve gone to the custom side the last 10 or 15 years. They seem to be holding their value.”

Along with farm toys and pedal tractors, you’ll find old gas pumps, and even a race car hanging from the ceiling in Ash’s machine shed. He says he’s always open to having people come in and see his collection.

“To have all of this, you have to have a real understanding wife,” Ash said. “And, I’ve probably got the most understanding wife in the world to allow all of this.”

