Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln

Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to investigate a suspicious death.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at a home southwest of Lincoln.

Deputies were called to the home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday for a medical emergency.

Deputies discovered 78-year-old Gene Oltman dead in his home. LSO said there is evidence of physical trauma to his body and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

LSO said Oltman’s 68-year-old wife was hospitalized for an unrelated medical condition.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home and crime scene technicians have been on scene.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said there are some suspicious circumstances they are investigating but they’ve yet to determine if a crime occurred.

