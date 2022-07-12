Delegate arrested after being banned from GOP Convention

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Kearney Police received a radio call for a disturbance at 416 Talmadge Street, Younes Conference Center on Saturday at around 10:55 a.m. Officers arrived and contacted members of a private security company who were providing security for the Nebraska GOP Convention.

Several of the security officers were off-duty police officers. Officers were informed a male subject, identified as 51-year-old Mathew Innis of Crete Nebraska, was previously barred from attending the event by the organizer and attempted to force his way inside the conference center, pushing a security officer to the ground.

According to the involved security officer and witnesses, Mr. Innis approached the security guard at the main entrance to the conference center demanding entry. The security guard attempted to block the entrance at which time Mr. Innis tackled the security guard to the ground. Additional members of the security team, including off-duty police officers, assisted with placing Mr. Innis in custody. Additional witnesses were interviewed, with similar accounts of the incident.

Based on the investigation, statements from the victim, and witnesses, probable cause was established and Mr. Innis was placed under arrest for Third-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Criminal Trespass, both misdemeanors. Mr. Innis was transported to the Buffalo County Jail and booked for the listed offenses.

This case has been turned over to the Buffalo County Attorney’s office for charging.

Mr. Innis was able to post bond after the booking process and released from the custody of the jail the same day.

