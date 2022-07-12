Lincoln-based boys club volleyball team wins national championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A national championship trophy was on display at Spikes Beach Bar & Grille in Lincoln on Monday. The trophy, along with a championship banner, was brought in by the 18U High Flyers, a boys club volleyball team which trains at the complex.

“Its that one goal that’s almost so unattainable, I have to remind myself that it actually happened,” William Brueggemann said. The middle blocker from Hebron was named the MVP of the USAV Boys Junior National Championships.

The 8-member team won 10 matches over four days in Las Vegas for the title.

Players hope their success will grow boys volleyball across Nebraska. The High Flyers are the only boys club team in the state.

