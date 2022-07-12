Lincoln Saltdogs send Minier, Moore and Altmann to 2022 All-Star Game

ROSEMONT, Illinois (Press Release) – The Lincoln Saltdogs have sent LHP Greg Minier, LHP Steffon Moore and INF Josh Altmann to the 2022 All-Star Game, with Josh Altmann slated for Monday’s Home Run Derby, the league has announced.

Minier and Moore were selected by West Division skipper Joe Calfapietra (Kansas City Monarchs), while Altmann fills the spot left by Justin Byrd, who was selected by league executives and media members before his acquisition by Oaxaca of the Mexican League.

Minier has been one of the premier starters in the league this year, going 4-4 with a 2.41 ERA in 10 starts. Over 56 innings, he’s allowed 47 hits, 21 runs, 15 earned runs with 20 walks and 54 strikeouts – pitching to a 1.20 WHIP. Minier allowed zero earned runs over six innings in his start against Kansas City on Monday.

Moore has had one of the best seasons for a reliever in Saltdogs history, with a 0.36 ERA in 25.1 innings across 20 appearances – notching seven saves. Moore has 33 strikeouts and has allowed just one run this year – totaling 19 scoreless appearances. Moore transitioned into the closer’s role when Brandon Cunniff left the team in June.

Altmann, in the place of Byrd, is slashing .269/.380/.451/.832 with a team-leading eight homers and 34 RBIs this year. Altmann set the franchise record with 29 homers a season ago, and he became the first player in league history to finish with 25+ homers, 20+ steals and 30+ walks in a single season.

Altmann replaced Byrd, who had a staggering .379 average and 1.128 OPS in 24 games before signing with Oaxaca.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Impact Field, home of the Chicago Dogs. Altmann will be one of eight contestants in the Home Run Derby, which takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

The game can be viewed for free in a partnership with Baseball America, while the Home Run Derby can be seen on AABaseball.TV.

The ‘Dogs continue the season on Thursday night in Cleburne, Texas, opening a four-game series against the Railroaders. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

