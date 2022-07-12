Advertisement

LIVE AT 6:10 PM: Congressman-elect Mike Flood to be sworn in

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLN) -Congressman-elect Mike Flood will take his oath of office and be seated as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 12. The event will start at 6:10 p.m.

Flood won the special election on June 28 to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Flood narrowly beat Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska’s Republican-leaning 1st District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller towns in eastern Nebraska.

You can watch the press conference live at in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW news channel on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.

