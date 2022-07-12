LIVE AT 6:10 PM: Congressman-elect Mike Flood to be sworn in

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLN) -Congressman-elect Mike Flood will take his oath of office and be seated as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 12. The event will start at 6:10 p.m.

Flood won the special election on June 28 to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Flood narrowly beat Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska’s Republican-leaning 1st District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller towns in eastern Nebraska.

You can watch the press conference live at in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW news channel on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.