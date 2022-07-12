Advertisement

Local clinic bringing healthcare to Lincoln’s homeless

Three months ago, Clinic with a Heart started it's street medicine program bringing medical...
Three months ago, Clinic with a Heart started it's street medicine program bringing medical care to Lincoln's homeless population.(Julie Forsman, Clinic with a Heart)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A free clinic is hitting the streets, finding Lincoln’s homeless population and figuring out how to help.

Three months ago, Clinic with a Heart started their Street Medicine Program. Right now it consists of just one volunteer, but he’s helping Lincoln’s vulnerable population once a month.

Street Medicine’s volunteer provider, Joel Ruiz, is using some of his free time to give back. Ruiz works full-time as a nurse practitioner at Bryan Health, and said this experience has been different than expected.

“I had this idea that I’d be going out doing all these physical exams, hands on patient care,” Ruiz said. “Not what I’m doing. A lot of it has been education talking about their already established health diagnosis, offering to try and refill prescriptions.”

Executive director of Clinic with a Heart, Teresa Harms Coder, said the street medicine idea has been in the works for some time.

“COVID has made me think about it even more because so many people have closed doors they come up to now,” Harms Coder said.

In order to find and best help Lincoln’s homeless, the clinic has partnered with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

“They have an outreach worker that goes out every week,” Harms Coder said. “So he knows people. He’s a good navigator, he knows how to keep us safe and I think Glenn has known every single person we’ve encountered when we go out.”

For the first three months, street medicine has focused on downtown Lincoln and getting to know those in the area.

“Right now the goal has really been providing care to where they are at that moment,” Ruiz said. “I’m coming to them in the community so if they’re not actively seeking health care, I try to be approachable.”

The clinic says as time goes on and those relationships are established, they expect the need to grow.

“I imagine under a lot of those shoes and socks are wounds,” Harms Coder said.

If you’re interested in joining the street medicine team, more information can be found at clinicwithaheart.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McNeil
Lincoln Police arrest suspect in U.S. Bank robbery
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Authorities investigating suspicious death southwest of Lincoln
Husband and wife, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, posted on social media that they made a stop...
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher stop in Nebraska panhandle
Railway workers rallied outside of the BNSF Railway offices on Sunday.
Lincoln railway workers rally for better work conditions, wages
LPD finds missing 40-year-old woman

Latest News

Amazon Prime Day: A prime time for scammers to steal information
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car crash near 27th Street and...
LPD responds to two-car crash in north Lincoln
City, LPS feeling impact of high gas prices
City, LPS feeling impact of high gas prices
Lincoln, LPS spending hundreds of thousands more on gas in 2022