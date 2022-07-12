LPD responds to two-car crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car crash near 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to LFR, two cars were involved in the crash, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation. One person was transported to the hospital, while three people refused treatment.

This is an ongoing story, stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.