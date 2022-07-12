Nebraskan attends President Biden’s gun law signing at White House

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A number of families impacted by gun violence came to the south lawn of the White House Monday morning, including those with organizations working to make a difference.

“Nebraska deserves national representation. A lot of people in the state would like to see something done about gun violence,” said Melody Vaccaro.

Melody Vaccaro is with Nebraskans Against Gun Violence. She received a White House invitation to the ceremony.

She’s disappointed that none of Nebraska’s congressional delegation signed on to the bi-partisan legislation.

“This new law will help and in some cases prevent future tragedies. But there’s much more to do,” said Garnell Whitfield Jr. of Buffalo, NY.

Garnell Whitfield’s 86-year-old mother was killed in a live-streamed mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

“Let this be only the beginning of a movement to ban assault weapons,” said Dr. Roy Guerrero of Uvalde, TX.

Dr. Roy Guerrero is a pediatrician at Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

After the elementary school shooting there, survivors are now dealing with PTSD wondering how they could ever go back.

“Right when we got in line there was a little girl with family. They were wearing matching t-shirts. I said we’re from Nebraska. Where are you from? They said they were from Uvalde. She said she painted her fingernails purple because it was her best friend’s favorite color,” said Vaccaro.

Melody Vaccaro believes this is just the beginning of change, that giving more tools to stop abusive boyfriends from getting guns and greater leeway to check the backgrounds of 18 to 21-year-olds is a start.

“It’s bittersweet. A lot had to be lost that can never be recovered to get to this point. I hope the cost isn’t as high for the next step,” said Vaccaro.

Part of the $750 million earmarked in the gun legislation is for crisis intervention.

The president said that red flag change could have kept the mass shooters from getting a gun in the Parkland and Fort Hood shootings.

