Omaha-area soccer coach sentenced to 5-8 years for attempted child enticement

(Sarpy County)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former soccer coach will serve time in prison after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to children.

Sentenced by District Court Judge Michael A. Smith, former soccer coach Kyle Marek will serve 5-8 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted child enticement. He potentially faced up to 50 years.

Marek was a coach with Gretna Elite Academy and an assistant coach for Papillion-La Vista Schools. He allegedly sent inappropriate Snapchat messages to two children he was coaching. The victims were 14 and 15 years old at the time.

Marek made his first court appearance over one year ago.

