Advertisement

Police investigating burglary at northwest Lincoln grocery store

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said cigarettes, alcohol and more were stolen from a northwest Lincoln grocery store during an overnight break-in.

On Monday, officers were called to IGA Marketplace, near NW 48th Street and W Huntington Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

According to police, the alarm was sounding and there were broken windows. Officers reviewed the grocery store’s surveillance video which showed two teenage or early 20s men go inside the store three times.

LPD said those times included 12:46 a.m., 1:45 a.m., and 3:07 a.m.

Investigators said the men stole cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, condoms, snacks and alcohol.

The damage to the grocery store was estimated at roughly $500 and the total merchandise stolen was roughly $750.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln
Michael McNeil
Lincoln Police arrest suspect in U.S. Bank robbery
LPD File Photo
$3,550 worth of property stolen from Lincoln home
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car crash near 27th Street and...
LPD responds to two-car crash in north Lincoln

Latest News

Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is transitioning to a 3 digit number this weekend: 9-8-8
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is transitioning to a 3 digit number this weekend: 9-8-8
Governor Ricketts still fighting vaccine mandates for Nebraska's National Guard members
Governor Ricketts still fighting vaccine mandates for Nebraska's National Guard members