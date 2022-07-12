Police investigating burglary at northwest Lincoln grocery store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said cigarettes, alcohol and more were stolen from a northwest Lincoln grocery store during an overnight break-in.

On Monday, officers were called to IGA Marketplace, near NW 48th Street and W Huntington Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

According to police, the alarm was sounding and there were broken windows. Officers reviewed the grocery store’s surveillance video which showed two teenage or early 20s men go inside the store three times.

LPD said those times included 12:46 a.m., 1:45 a.m., and 3:07 a.m.

Investigators said the men stole cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, condoms, snacks and alcohol.

The damage to the grocery store was estimated at roughly $500 and the total merchandise stolen was roughly $750.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

